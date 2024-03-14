Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,278 ($16.37) on Monday. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 980.10 ($12.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,290 ($16.53). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,191.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,122.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,457.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.
