General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $138.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday.

Get General Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $170.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 52-week low of $86.45 and a 52-week high of $175.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.