General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Mills were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Mizuho cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

