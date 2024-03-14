General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Baron Wealth Management LLC

Baron Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. General Motors comprises 0.7% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after purchasing an additional 389,894 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $636,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Motors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,562,000 after buying an additional 201,080 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,432,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

