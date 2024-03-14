Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Trading Down 10.6%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. 64,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 310,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

