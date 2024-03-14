Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Down 3.7%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.88. 95,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 319,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.31). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $774.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genesis Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.