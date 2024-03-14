Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX:GTG) Insider Buys A$80,237.17 in Stock

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX:GTG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Rubinstein purchased 617,209 shares of Genetic Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$80,237.17 ($53,137.20).

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive genetic testing and risk assessment tools to help physicians manage people's health in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, EasyDNA and GeneType/Corporate.

