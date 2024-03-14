GENinCode (LON:GENI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.45

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.45 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04), with a volume of 257175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.05).

GENinCode Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 15.89. The stock has a market cap of £6.19 million, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.85.

About GENinCode

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

