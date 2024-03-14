Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.11

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 10483236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Ginkgo Bioworks’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $67,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,374,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,150,451.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,219 shares of company stock worth $448,272. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after buying an additional 7,958,613 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $12,670,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,196,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 727,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,418,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 1,554,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,010,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

