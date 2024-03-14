Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $47,000 in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

