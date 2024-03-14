Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.49. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 610,158 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director James F. Lynch acquired 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $864,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,700,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,943.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 660,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $864,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,700,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Lynch acquired 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,775,445.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,070,000 shares of company stock worth $3,084,300. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Globalstar Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,594,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,375,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

