GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.83

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.83 and last traded at $92.75, with a volume of 133401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.89.

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

