GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 487 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 247.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUB opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.31. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

