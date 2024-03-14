GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $35,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 304.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in American Electric Power by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $164,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.7% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 109,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

