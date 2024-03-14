GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $94.51 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

