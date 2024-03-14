GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $112.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.14 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

