GoalVest Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USHY. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,265,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 841,307 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 829,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 622,900 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,978,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,834,000 after buying an additional 579,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

