GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 79,672 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,672 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,264 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 160,867 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.