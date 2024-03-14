GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 1.3%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 301,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,234,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$0.70 price objective on shares of GoviEx Uranium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
