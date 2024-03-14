Graham (NYSE:GHC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Graham Price Performance
GHC opened at $727.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $711.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. Graham has a 52 week low of $545.00 and a 52 week high of $749.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.10.
Graham Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham
Graham Company Profile
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
Featured Stories
