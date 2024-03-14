Graham (NYSE:GHC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Graham Price Performance

GHC opened at $727.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $711.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. Graham has a 52 week low of $545.00 and a 52 week high of $749.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Graham Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 27,384.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,554,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

