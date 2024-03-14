Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 15th

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Granite Construction has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of GVA stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.45. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $933.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after buying an additional 1,019,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 918,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,733,000 after buying an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 908,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,315,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GVA

About Granite Construction

(Get Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.