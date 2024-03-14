GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Short Interest Down 98.9% in February

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the February 14th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance
GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 66,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,771. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41.
GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $3.867 dividend. This represents a $46.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 156.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF
