GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Short Interest Down 98.9% in February

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the February 14th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 66,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,771. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $3.867 dividend. This represents a $46.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 156.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF ( NASDAQ:TSDD Free Report ) by 104.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 57.30% of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

