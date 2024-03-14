Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $93.84. 1,565,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,094. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of -174.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $4,023,091.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,186,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,351,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $4,023,091.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,830 shares in the company, valued at $19,186,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 955,996 shares of company stock valued at $89,308,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

