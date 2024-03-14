Green Alpha Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 1.6% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in ASML by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $13.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $955.46. 465,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $874.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $730.26. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

