Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 118.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,295 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,030,000 after purchasing an additional 98,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth $5,916,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 58.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,851. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

