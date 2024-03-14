Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,145 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up approximately 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.73. 306,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,299. The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

