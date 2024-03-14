Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $812,000 Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,982,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,811. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $464.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.74. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). SunPower had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $356.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

