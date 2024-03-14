Green Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $10,589,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,825.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.35. The company had a trading volume of 643,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,868. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average is $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.