Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 199.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,971 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Oatly Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTLY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 977,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,649. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $608.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 53.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.26.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

