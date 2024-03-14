Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,529,000 after buying an additional 213,552 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after buying an additional 379,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,314,000 after buying an additional 122,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,061,000 after buying an additional 303,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,933,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,032. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.82 and a fifty-two week high of $245.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 663.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Duolingo

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,833,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $15,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,223 shares of company stock worth $33,536,955. 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.