Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 2,044 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. UBS Group dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

MCHP traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,672. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

