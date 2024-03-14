Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 9,529 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKM. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 1,039.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SK Telecom by 2,170.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in SK Telecom by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Nomura restated a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

SK Telecom Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SKM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.50. 166,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,611. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

