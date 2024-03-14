Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 9,973 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up about 1.1% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $1,993,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 892,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,184,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:IRM traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.82. The stock had a trading volume of 482,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.58. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.