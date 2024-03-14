Green Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $971,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,565 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 26,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $305.86. The company had a trading volume of 354,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,884. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.80. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.01 and a 12-month high of $320.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.10, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,889,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,107 shares of company stock worth $40,217,826 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.