Green Alpha Advisors LLC Trims Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 30.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rapid7 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $1,631,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ RPD traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $52.07. 352,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,668. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

