Greenfield Savings Bank Buys 57 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.2% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $374.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,095. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market cap of $372.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $385.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

