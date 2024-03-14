Greenfield Savings Bank Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $56.96. 9,677,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,266,330. The company has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $58.67.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

