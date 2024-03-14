Greenfield Savings Bank Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $285.51. 2,842,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.87 and a 200 day moving average of $255.98. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $289.04.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

