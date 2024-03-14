Greenfield Savings Bank Has $337,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greenfield Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,352 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 1.8 %

T stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,427,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,699,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

