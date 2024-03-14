Greenfield Savings Bank Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 1.5% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 109.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Progressive Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE PGR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $199.81. 1,808,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.85 and a 200 day moving average of $162.32. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $202.70. The company has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

