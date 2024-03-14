Greenfield Savings Bank Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,857,000 after acquiring an additional 191,317 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 38.2% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $257.34. 753,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $260.58.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

