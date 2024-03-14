GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) Short Interest Up 671.0% in February

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a growth of 671.0% from the February 14th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GRI Bio stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 86,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 13.33% of GRI Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get GRI Bio alerts:

GRI Bio Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of GRI Bio stock traded down 0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,848. GRI Bio has a 52-week low of 0.75 and a 52-week high of 115.50. The company has a market cap of $500,650.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.28.

About GRI Bio

GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GRI Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRI Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.