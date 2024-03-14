Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.55. 510,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 814,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $576.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 634.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,254 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

