Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin Acquires 10,417 Shares

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin bought 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $20,208.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,608.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin acquired 5,406 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $10,001.10.

On Thursday, December 14th, Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin acquired 10,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $19,800.00.

GROV opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 189,252 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Grove Collaborative by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

