Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Director John B. Replogle Purchases 25,900 Shares

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) Director John B. Replogle acquired 25,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $49,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,737.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Grove Collaborative Trading Up 2.3 %

GROV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,831. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

