Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Trading 2.2% Higher

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $148.38 and last traded at $148.38. 5,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 59,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 2.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading

