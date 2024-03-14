Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 11,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 506,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,808. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.87). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TV. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

