GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in GSK were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 6.9% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of GSK by 1.5% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in GSK by 5.2% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 572,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.