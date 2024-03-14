Guess? (GES) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect Guess? to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter.

Guess? Stock Performance

Guess? stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.41. 593,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,358. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GES. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Insider Transactions at Guess?

In related news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $7,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,325,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,856,316.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guess?

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Guess? by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Guess? by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Guess? by 13.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess? by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

