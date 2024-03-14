GXChain Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 52.9% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $41.70 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001463 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001028 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

